CSIR lab to organize nationwide summer research training programme

Jorhat-based CSIR-NEIST got the mandate from DG, CSIR Dr Shekhar C. Mande to organize and coordinate a country-wide CSIR-Summer Research Training Programme (CSIR-SRTP-2020).

An online programme (CSIR-SRTP-2020) is going to be discharged through the faculties and mentors from 38 CSIR laboratories spread across the length and breadth of the country. This was announced by the director of CSIR-NEIST Dr.G Narahari Sastry.

As a prelude to this online programme, a website http://www.neist.res.in/srtp2020/ has been launched where aspiring students can log on to avail the online application form and the detailed brochure of the programme.

The registration process starts from May 28, 2020 which closes on 05 June, 2020.

The online programme has been designed for students pursuing such programmes as BSc, MSc, BTech/B.E., MCA, M.Tech, and M. Pharma and with excellent academic record throughout. The programme is also open to faculties from various colleges affiliated to UGC/AICTE/State/Central/Private Universities.

The selection process will be purely based on the merit of project proposals submitted by the candidates.

An applicant will be given the opportunity to select three CSIR labs/institutes with preference and certificates will be provided to all the candidates upon successful completion of the online programme.

About 400 eminent scientists from CSIR laboratories will be engaged in this novel endeavor to deliver online lectures on various subjects such as chemistry, physics, mathematics, geoscience, pharmacy, data sciences, artificial intelligence and medicine. Financial grants will also be provided to 400-odd students participating in this programme.