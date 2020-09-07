CSIR-CMERI and NISE to bolster the Solar Energy Sector

The MoU was signed by Prof. (Dr.) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, Durgapurand Dr. Arun Kumar Tripathy, Director-General, NISE. After the success of the World’s largest Solar Tree of 11.5 kWp, CSIR-CMERI intend to further its efforts towards strengthening the Renewable Energy commitments.

CSIR-CMERI has expertise in design and development of various capacity Solar Artifacts for multifaceted uses ranging from fulfilling localized energy demand to boostingAgricultural sector for irrigation, solar powered agro dryer, de-centralized solar cold storage, charging of battery operated agricultural machineries etc.

CSIR-CMERI’s expertise in the domain of Solar Converter and Conditioning unit & Isolated Minigrid will also aid this collaboration.

The institute is currently working on the development of Solar Energy based cooking system which will help in creating an energy reliant and carbon-neutral India in addition to the upliftment of the livelihood of the rural sector in India.

Prof. (Dr.) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur on this occasion stated that this joint venture is significant to cater to the need of ‘National Integrity’ for achievement of common goals and objectives related to R&D, Implementation, Consultancy Services and Promotion of Solar PV System, Micro Grid Initiatives, Energy Storage Systems, Power Converter and Conditioning Systems, Solar Thermal Energy System, Solar Cooking and Electric Vehicles etc.

This will be a step towards a comprehensive electrification of India. This would also lead to optimum sharing of resources as well as public funds.

The MoU is signed with an aim to improve resource sharing and coordination between the NISE and CSIR-CMERI for effective utilisation of the national resources eliminating the duplicity of further capital investment for the same resource.

Dr. Arun Kumar Tripathi, DG, NISE while speaking on the occasion said that the MoU is going to benefit both the institutions working on the overall promotion of solar energy in the country.

He reiterated that the MoU will pave the way of exchange of knowledge, capacity building and joint research project in the field of Solar Energy. He appreciated an expressed his eagerness to collaborate with CSIR-CMERI especially after the quantum leaps made by the Institute in the field of solar energy.

National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), an autonomous centre of excellence of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, is engaged in Solar PV/Thermal R&D, Testing, Demonstration Projects, Skill Development, Consultancy, Innovation and Incubation etc.

The Institute is equipped with advance equipment to carry out testing and certification of different Solar PV/Thermal gadgets.

​The MoU is intended to achieve the following objectives:

• Conduct joint field studies for different solar technologies.

• Skill development of stakeholders including developing contents. These programs would include grid-connected solar rooftop systems, solar power plants (including their O&M), decentralized Solar Energy systems, entrepreneurship development, and techno-financial appraisal of Renewable Energy projects.

• Carry out policy and regulatory studies dealing with grid integration, recycling and disposal of solar panels, batteries, etc.

• To collaborate with International Level Research Institutions for undertaking Research work in India.

• Jointly work towards enhancing and expending the capacity, capability, facility and infrastructure through resource mobilization and aligning the capacity building.

Story By: TAPAS BHATTACHARYA