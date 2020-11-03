CSIR-CDRI Scientist, Dr Susanta Kar, honoured with “Prof. A N Bhaduri Memorial Lecture Award-2020″

Leishmania donovani is a protozoan parasite that infects macrophages and is a causative agent of visceral leishmaniasis (Kala Azar), a lethal infectious disease affecting millions worldwide. His research group study the interaction of Leishmania with immune cells like macrophages, dendritic cells and T cells and the fate of these interactions on modulation of various intracellular signaling cascades that ultimately affect immune response/infection progression.

Society of Biological Chemists (India) has instituted many awards, in order to recognize the meritorious and significant contributions made by the researchers/scientists on the development of biological sciences in the country, The Society of Biological Chemists (India) or SBC(I) was founded in 1930, with its Head Quarters at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. This prestigious society was registered under the Societies Act in the then Princely State of Mysore.

The award is conferred in every two years. Recipient of the award should be below 50 years of age. Award is given for Biological Chemistry and Allied sciences, preferably related to parasitic infections. Awardee has to deliver an award oration at the Annual Meeting of SBC(I).

By Tapas Bhattacharya