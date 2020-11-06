Criminal plaint against Kiran Maheshwari to be investigated by CID-CB

Udaipur : A CJM (chief judicial magistrate) court in Rajsamand , on Thursday ordered the police to direct a pending criminal case against legislator Kiran Maheshwari to the CID-CB for investigation. The case was filed by a lawyer Jitendra Khatik resident of Nathdwara against the MLA for failing to mention in her poll affidavit several criminal cases against her during the nomination for the state elections in 2018. According to the complainant total three criminal cases were pending against the MLA however, she intentionally did not disclose the details in the nomination form.

Khatik had first complained about the legislator to the Election Commission of India and the latter suggested Khatik to move to the appropriate court of law for action under Section 125 A of the RP Act , 1951 for false statement inthe affidavit in form 26. The lawyer filed the case in Rajasthan HighCourt under the relevant section to declare Maheshwari’s election null and void. Also a criminal case under section 420 was lodged at the Rajnagar police station in Rajsamand.

However, on the directions from the police headquarters on criminal cases against MP and MLA to be investigated only by the CID-CB, the plaintiff moved an application at the CJM court to direct the police to get the investigation done by the competent body. Hearing on the application, the CJM court directed the police station to get the investigation done as per the set rules by the Police HeadQuarters. In recent past, the Patna High Court struck down the election of BJP parliamentarian Sasaram Paswan for failing to mention criminal cases in his poll affidavit.