Cricket: India’s tour to Australia to begin in October this year

Virat Kohli’s men will tour the country for a T20 series first, which will begin on October 11 at Brisbane followed by matches on October 14 and 17.



The men in blue will then return for a four-Test series, beginning December 3 at Brisbane, and it will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

The ODI series is scheduled to begin with a match on January 12 in Perth next year.



The Indian women’s team will also travel to Australia for an ODI series with matches scheduled in Canberra in January next year.