Cricket Betting Websites – Betway at a Glance

If you look at any individual today, what are the chances that the person will be alone and not use his/her phone? How often do you see someone ditching the phone in favour of an attempt to hold a conversation with someone? It is rare, and this is because people live their lives online. It is applicable to reading, communication, entertainment and even match-making. So, why should you consider gambling to be left behind? People prefer to do this also online. The reason is that the opportunities for all these activities have better availability online, and the data is abundant. It is even more convenient and comfortable.

Opportunities Online

The online opportunities for betting are abundant, and it can be not very easy to make the right choice. Hence, it is essential to find out the details about the betting site before becoming a member of any one of them. It requires thorough research to understand what works and what does not. You can get a lot of help from the various review sites as well. For this post, the website under discussion is Betway.

What Is Betway?

Betway, launched in the year 2006, is a website that offers not only sports betting for cricket but also several other gambling services. These include online casinos and live casinos, but the core component of Betway is sports, and it covers cricket, tennis, NBA, NFL as well as ice hockey. It is what cricket-Betting.in offers for Betway as a betting website specific to cricket where the focus has increased, and they are providing not only betting opportunities but also tips and inside news for the enthusiasts.

Benefits of Joining Betway

Trust

Since it is a secure website for gambling, you can quickly push aside the issue of trust and play without any stress. They have recently appointed Kevin Pietersen as their brand ambassador for cricket. If you have any doubt, you can check their licensing details in the “About us” page on their website. You can also cross-check the details.

The Pietersen Advantage

Having Kevin Pietersen as their cricketing ambassador, Betway has the edge over other websites. The players can benefit from the tips given by him through his vast experience spanning over many years. Moreover, the site also enjoys the benefits of being intuitive with a great mobile app in place that offers rich content focused on cricket.

Focus on Indian Market

Since India is the number one market for cricket, the website must not miss out on this segment. Betway is paying special attention here, and that itself is an advantage.

Bonus

The website offers its new members a 100% bonus of up to ₹2,500. It means that if you add 2,500 or more in your account, you will get a bonus of ₹2,500 from Betway as well. For an amount lower than ₹2,500, the website will add the same amount to the player’s gaming account. If you noticed, the promotion is directed towards Indian players through their very own currency. Whenever you claim a bonus, remember to read the fine print so that you can request the maximum possible benefits.

Other Promotions

Apart from the bonus for the new members, the existing members can also benefit from several other promotional offers such as the leader board, money-back specials, free bets and accumulators.

The Betway App

You can access the Betway website through a browser, and you can also enjoy all the features through its well-designed app available for both Apple and Android devices . The design is intuitive, fast and user-friendly. The Betway app, other than allowing you to place bets, it will also enable you to check the updated odds to help you with your decision. It also allows you to place new bets even after the match is already underway.

As far as using Betway in India is considered, it is legal to use this app for sports betting as there is no specific law that bans it. Sports betting is also a skill-based betting system and hence is safe to play on Betway. The large variety of Indian matches at different levels makes it even more lucrative.