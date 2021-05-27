[Creative Powerhouse] Grow Your Following and Create Next-Level Content With the Galaxy Z Flip

In today’s digital age, social media has given everyone a platform to create and share content about the things they love. Whether you are an established influencer or someone who is simply sharing their life on social media, your mobile device needs to be able to keep up with your ideas and help you express yourself exactly the way you want.

Versatile, compact and stylish, the Galaxy Z Flip is made for fast-paced, modern lifestyles and for those who aren’t afraid to make a statement. Built to inspire creativity, the device packs everything you need for content creation and sharing into a form factor that fits in the palm of your hand.

Flex Your Creativity

The Galaxy Z Flip’s unique form factor is designed to provide hands-free experiences, making it easy for you to create content no matter where you are.

Thanks to its Hideaway Hinge, the device can stand on its own at various angles. Simply pop open the device, place it on a desk or on the floor, and you can start filming your latest dance challenge video without extra accessories or stands.

With Flex mode, you can easily snap hands-free selfies for your social media feeds or capture steady, stunning Night Hyperlapse videos with just the Galaxy Z Flip. The feature also lets you easily set up live streams to connect with your followers or instantly collaborate with other creators via video call.

Capture the World Differently

From spontaneous selfies to hilarious GIFs of funny moments, the Galaxy Z Flip gives you new ways to capture your experiences.

The Quick selfie feature uses the device’s powerful rear cameras to create high-quality self-portraits. Double click the power button when the phone is folded and the cover display will transform into a selfie viewfinder. You can then click the volume button to capture a shot. If you are taking a groupie with your friends, you can tap on the cover display to switch to the Ultra Wide lens.

With so many ways to create photos and videos, it can sometimes be difficult to decide which one to go for in the moment.

Single Take on the Galaxy Z Flip is a dream tool for digital creators. The feature is especially useful for shooting action-packed scenes.

Just hold down the shutter button and the camera will capture the moment in a wide range of formats. What’s more, the feature even recommends the best shots, which means you don’t need to scroll through your gallery to find the perfect post.

Elevate Your Content

Ask any digital creator and they will tell you that taking photos and videos is just the start of the creative process. From image editing to caption writing, there are many steps when it comes to producing engaging content.

Equipped with quick and easy image editing tools, the Galaxy Z Flip is a mobile creative powerhouse. As soon as you take a shot, you can start polishing your image, try out different filters, and put your next post together on the device. The Multi-Active Window feature also allows you to run two apps simultaneously on the main display. With the ability to edit photos on the top half of the display while writing captions or responding to comments on the bottom half, you can multitask and manage your platform on the go with ease.

Fashion Meets Technology

Featuring a bold and playful design, the Galaxy Z Flip is perfect for those who see technology as a way to express themselves. Available in various luxurious color options, including Mirror Purple, Mirror Black, and Mirror Gold for the Galaxy Z Flip, the device will turn heads and bring individuality to your outfit.1

1 Color availability may vary depending on country or carrier.

