Creative Experts From Around the World Share Why Samsung’s Lifestyle TVs Are Their Pick

Adèle & Maxime, French Graphic Designers With an Interest in How Objects Work With Their Interiors

“Samsung’s lifestyle TVs blend in with the décor, becoming an aesthetic element in their own right – all with simplicity and lightness.”

Q: As designers and illustrators yourselves, what do you think about the design of Samsung’s lifestyle TVs?

A: The design of Samsung TVs is very interesting because, once placed, they become a modern and active object in our interiors. They blend in with the decor, becoming an aesthetic element in their own right – all with simplicity and lightness.

Q: Samsung has partnered with some artists on the design of their lifestyle TVs. What are your thoughts on such partnerships that blend technological innovation with artistic creativity?

A: The idea of opening up the design of an everyday object to creators is something that is very important to us. Technological objects can lose their simplicity and poetry by merit of their design, but by collaborating with creative people, we can bring this issue to the forefront to resolve it.

Virro & Lola, A Mexican-French Photographer and Creative Professional Duo With a Passion for Travel

“Samsung’s lifestyle TVs combine art, aesthetics, interior design and entertainment, making them go far beyond the television function – which is really revolutionary.”

Q: Along with your professional pursuits, you are known for your joint Instagram page where you share your favorite travel experiences. What do you think about The Serif with which you can view your own media and memories?

A: We used to hate the black screen of the TV in our living room, so Ambient Mode is one of the features we love most about The Serif. It’s really cool that Samsung regularly introduces new content for Ambient Mode, but mostly, we’re keen on showcasing our own media and having it on display for ourselves and our guests.

Q: Virro – as a photographer, what is it about Samsung’s lifestyle TVs that appeals to you the most?

A: First of all, thanks to their QLED screens, the image quality is impressive. In addition, Samsung’s lifestyle TVs combine art, aesthetics, interior design and entertainment, making them go far beyond the television function – which is really revolutionary.

Q: Lola – what is your favorite thing about The Serif?

A: What I love most about The Serif is that it’s a TV that doesn’t look like one. Being passionate about interior design, I believe that The Serif is a beautiful, unique and bold addition to a living space.

Kyal & Kara, Australian Renovators Who Like to Think Outside the Box

“The ability to view either your own or world-renowned media on The Frame means that there are infinite ways to create a look and feel unique to each individual.”

Q: How do Samsung’s lifestyle TVs factor into your daily household routines and activities?

A: With two young children and an active lifestyle, we really value our relaxation time together as a family, and Samsung’s lifestyle TVs play a big part in this. On the weekends, we love our movie time together as a family, and the kids love choosing artwork from the Art Store for The Frame we have in our rumpus room – it’s a great way for them to take ownership of the space.

Q: Samsung’s The Frame combines technology with aesthetic for seamless TV experiences. What are your favorite features of the TV?

A: The two standout features for us are the TV’s thin, streamlined design and the customizable bezel. We’re all about creating spaces that evoke emotion as you enter the room, and the ability to view either your own or world-renowned media on the TV means that there are infinite ways to create a look and feel unique to each individual.

Q: What tips would you provide to users looking to match their Samsung lifestyle TV to their interior?

A: We have three key tips. Tip 1: function first – work out how you’d like your TV to be displayed. The Serif is a great option for angular spaces where wall mounting or units are not an option.

Tip 2: find your inspiration. From color palettes to other décor pieces, be sure to know what’s important in your space. Finally, tip 3: create a style unique to you. Ask yourself what vibe you’re looking for with your space. For example, if you prefer minimal interior styling, The Frame with a white bezel would be the perfect choice.

Lotte Meister, an American Interior Decorator and Stager Who Loves When Function Meets Style

“The Serif feels both retro and modern at the same time and doesn’t take up too much visual space the way a TV on a console table might.”

Q: Samsung’s lifestyle TVs are developed to be able to fit into any interior space and aesthetic. What are your thoughts on the design of The Serif? What do you like most about it?

A: The Serif’s clean lines and cool vibe make it a decorative element in its own right. What’s more, the sloped ceilings of our bedroom did not permit a flat screen to be hung on the wall, yet we wanted to be able to watch TV in bed. The Serif was the perfect solution. It feels both retro and modern at the same time and doesn’t take up too much visual space the way a TV on a console table might. The hidden wiring is also genius – the decorator and stager in me loves the look!

Q: What about The Frame? What do you like most about it?

A: We have 3 homes across New York state, each with completely different aesthetics. We have a Frame TV in each of these homes, and it looks great in each location. I love it because it looks like another piece of art and doesn’t scream “Look at me, I’m a TV!”. The choice of finishes available for The Frame make it work in every style of home.

Jin-woong Son, a Korean Furniture Designer With a Passion for the Harmony of the Interior

“The Frame’s bezel is so refined that the joints fit perfectly when you switch out your bezel – like puzzle piece slotting into place.”

Q: As a professional furniture designer, do you have any special criteria in mind when choosing a TV?

A: I would never choose a product that doesn’t harmonize with the space it is to be placed in, which is why I currently use The Frame, as I like how it can be used as an actual art frame when the screen is turned off.

On top of that, you can easily change The Frame’s bezel color to match your changing interior any time you want, something that you can’t do with most electronics. Furthermore, the bezel’s joints are designed at a 45° angle, and as a furniture designer, this strikes me as amazingly sophisticated. The bezel is so refined that the joints fit perfectly when you switch out your bezel – like puzzle pieces slotting into place.

Q: These days, the demand for lifestyle TVs that are able to merge seamlessly into a user’s space is on the rise. What are your thoughts on this trend?

A: In the past, the TV used to play the role of gathering family members all together in the living space while also providing entertainment. These days, however, the role of TVs has become much more about providing multifaceted entertainment experiences, as well as serving as statement furniture pieces.

For those living in a small space, The Serif makes the perfect choice – as opposed to, say, a huge wall-mounted TV – as it makes use of the space it takes up by serving as a sophisticated interior décor item that stands on its own as a piece of furniture.

