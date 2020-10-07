CPCB asks Delhi government for urgent action on major pollution sources

CPCB in a letter to the AAP government on Tuesday asked to take early action on dumping of mixed municipal solid waste at three dump sites in Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla.

CPCB listed out a series of tasks for Delhi govt to rein in pollution level. “It is observed that construction and demolition activities and open dumping of waste/garbage continue to be the major concern in most of the areas and therefore, special efforts are needed to curb these activities.

Some tasks to curb air pollution in Delhi have been accomplished but more needs to be done,” the CPCB letter said. The apex pollution watchdog also pointed out that winter action plan has not been provided by the Delhi Jal Board, the Public Works Department and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.