Over 3 crore 95 lakh coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, with over 11 lakh 9 thousand deaths. Over 2 crore 96 lakh people have recovered from the virus so far.

The United States continues to top the list among worst hit by the pandemic so far with the highest number of infection. The U.S. has over 82 Lakh 88 thousand cases of Coronavirus with a death toll of over 2 Lakh 23 thousand.