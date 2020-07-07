COVID19: India’s Recovery Rate crosses 61%

The Chile has witnessed 15,459.8 cases of COVID-19 per million population, while Peru, US, Brazil and Spain have 9070.8, 8560.5, 7419.1 and 5358.7 cases per million population respectively.

The WHO Situation Report also shows that India has one of the lowest deaths per million population. India’s cases of death per million population is 14.27 while the global average is more than its four times, at 68.29.

The UK has witnessed 651.4 cases of COVID-19 related deaths per million population, while the metric for Spain, Italy, France and US is 607.1, 576.6, 456.7 and 391.0 respectively.

India has ramped up the hospital infrastructure to adequately and effectively manage the cases. The preparedness included arrangement of oxygen support, ICU and ventilator facilities. As on 7th July 2020, there are 1201 Dedicated COVID Hospitals, 2611 Dedicated COVID Healthcare Centres and 9909 COVID Care Centres to look after COVID patients from those with very severe to very mild symptoms. Such level of preparedness has shown results in continuously improving the Recovery Rate and resulting in low Case Fatality Rate.

Early detection and timely effective clinical management of COVID-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries. During the last 24 hours, a total of 15,515 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 4,39,947 as of today.

Coordinated efforts at all levels of the national and State governments for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing encouraging results with consistently increasing gap between Recoveries and Active cases. As on date, there are 1,80,390 recovered cases more than the active COVID-19 cases. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 61.13% today.

Presently, there are 2,59,557 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

Enhanced focus on “Test, Trace, Treat”, further augmented with various measures has facilitated widespread COVID-19 testing by States/UTs. This has resulted in more than 2 lakh tests being conducted per day. During the last 24 hours 2,41,430 samples have been tested. With this hike, the nationwide samples tested for COVID-19 stands at 1,02,11,092 as of now.

The testing lab network continues to expand with more number of labs being added in various States/lUTs. With 793 labs in the government sector and 322 private labs, there are as many as 1115 labs in the country.

These are:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 598 (Govt: 372 + Private: 226)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 423 (Govt: 388 + Private: 35)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 94 (Govt: 33 + Private: 61)