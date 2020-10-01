COVID19: India sustains trend of consistent low level of Active Cases

With a very high number of COVID patients recovering every single day, India’s steady trend of posting high level of daily recoveries also continues. 85,376 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

India’s total recoveries stands at 52,73,201 today. Higher number of single day recoveries have resulted in continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is currently pegged at 83.53%.

The rise in total recovered cases has been steep. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days.

77% of the total recovered cases are recorded in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has contributed the highest number to the total recovered cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The active cases in India are 9,40,705. India reported 9.4 lakh active cases earlier on 11th September, 2020.

76% of the active cases are in 10 States/UTs. As on date, the active cases contribute only 14.90% to the positive caseload of the country.

A total of 86,821 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

76% of the new cases are concentrated in ten states. Maharashtra contributed more than 18,000 to the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala, both contributed more than 8,000.

1,181 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

82% of new deaths are reported from 10 States and UTs.

40% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 481 deaths followed by Karnataka with 87 deaths.