COVID19: India reports 37th Day of Recoveries outnumbering New Cases

The trend of recoveries outnumbering new cases has continued for the 37th Day with 48,405 cases recovering in the last 24 hours.

This trend has continued to shrink the active caseload of India which is presently 5.09 lakhs. With a manageable contribution of 5.95% of India’s total positive cases, India’s active caseload stands at 5,09,673.

The Recovery Rate has also been boosted with the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases. It presently stands at 92.56%. Total Recoveries today stand at 79,17,373. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has steadily widened to74,07,700.

India’s Cumulative Positivity Rate has also declined as new cases decline but focus on testing remains a prime commitment of the Centre and the State/UT governments. India’s Cumulative Positivity Rate has dropped to 7.19% today.

79% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 8,232 newly recovered cases. 6,853 people recovered in Kerala followed by 6,069 in Delhi.

79% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Delhi has reported the highest daily new cases, also its highest tally so far with 7,745 new cases. Delhi is followed by Maharashtra with 5,585 cases and Kerala with 5,440 cases.

490 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Fatalities have continued to decrease with less than 500 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

Of these 490 new deaths, ten States/UTs account for nearly 81%. More than a quarter (25.51%) of mortalities reported in the last 24 hours is from Maharashtra with 125 fatalities. Delhi and West Bengal follows with 77 and 59 new deaths, respectively.