COVID19: DoPT asks all govt. servants to strictly adhere to safety measures

It has directed all ministries, departments and offices as well as Central government employees to ensure strict compliance of instructions issued by DoPT as well and Home and Health Ministries in this regard.

Health Ministry had on 4th June released an SOP on preventive measures to contain spread of the virus in workplaces. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places as far as feasible. Use of face covers and masks is mandatory.

Frequent hand washing with soap should be practiced even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be made wherever feasible. Respiratory etiquettes must be strictly followed which involve strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing. All employees should install and use Aarogya Setu App.

Only asymptomatic staff and visitors shall be allowed inside the premises. Any officer and staff residing in containment zone should inform supervisory officer and not attend the office till containment zone is denotified. Such staff should be permitted to work from home and it will not be counted as leave period.

Drivers shall maintain social distancing and shall follow required dos and don’ts related to COVID-19. There must be provision for disinfection of the interior of the vehicle.