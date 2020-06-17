COVID19: Door-to-door health survey of residents undertaken in 242 Containment Zones of Delhi

As part of decisions taken by the Union Home Minister at COVID management meetings, door-to-door health survey of residents has been undertaken in 242 Containment Zones of Delhi. Out of total population of 2,30,466 in these zones, complete survey has been carried out of 1,77,692 persons during 15-16th June. Remaining persons will be covered by 20th June.

As part of actions to be completed as directed by Shri Amit Shah to tackle the COVID situation in Delhi, the report of high level Expert Committee headed by Dr. V.K Paul on rates to be charged by testing laboratories has been received in the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the same has been sent to Delhi Government for further necessary action. Committee has fixed rate per test at Rs 2,400.

One more action taken as per decisions taken by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as per new protocol approved by ICMR, testing for COVID-19 will be done as per new Rapid Antigen methodology w.e.f 18th June. This technique will be much faster & cheaper. Priority for supply of kits will be given to Delhi and a total of 169 centers have been set up in Delhi for collection & testing of samples.