COVID19: CIPET carries out significant Community-relief Work

As a part of this drive, CIEPT’s Gwalior Centre has handed over its Skill Training Centre to District Magistrate/Collector and created 72 bed quarantine Centre by attaching the staff and officers of CIPET on 24×7 duty to provide support service to the paramedical team.

Similarly CIEPT Bhuwaneshwar has created awareness/sensitization among the public to fight against transmission of Corona pandemic by distributing mask, sanitizers,disinfectents and water bottles. It is also carrying out demonstrations.

All the Employees of CIPET have voluntarily contributed one days salary amounting to 18 lakh rupees to the PM CARES fund.

R&D wing of CIPET-SARP LARPM Bhuwaneshwar has prepared Sanitizers as per wHO guidelines and distributed the same to Security and Housekeeping Staffs for protection against COVID-19

CIPET Lucknow have contributed 5 lakh rupees to ANNADA (Grain Bank), Nagar Nigam Nidhi, Luknow ,to provide food to tne needy,poor and migrants in the city.

Similar efforts are being made at various CIPET Centers to provide food to the needy and poor people.