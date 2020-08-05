Covid testing vans developed by Indian Institute of Science

MITR is India’s first and only Biosafety level two plus compliant mobile diagnostic lab approved by the ICMR . The mobile labs allow healthcare workers to collect, process, and test samples using RT-PCR onsite and upload results directly to the ICMR portal.

The mobile lab can conduct upto 9,000 tests per month.

IISc handed over these labs to the government of Karnataka which will deploy it in the containment zones and Corona hotspot areas quickly to scale up the testing facility by the govt.

Director of IISc prof Govindrajan , handed over the vans to the state Medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

