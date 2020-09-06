COVID recovery rate improves to 77.32%

So far, around 32 lakh people in the country have recovered from the viral pandemic. The overall recovery rate has also maintained its upward trend and has now reached 77.32 per cent.

The Health Ministry has said, the constant increase in recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country has reduced and currently comprises only 20.96 per cent of the total positive cases.

The number of recovered patients has overtaken the active cases by nearly 3.7 times. The Ministry said, the number of recovered patients in the country has grown over four times in a span of 2 months.

Effective implementation of ‘Test, Track and Treat’ approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.72 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 90 thousand 633 new cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases to 41 lakh 13 thousand 812. Maharashtra , Andhra Pradesh , Karnataka , Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh together account for over 50 per cent of the confirmed cases added in the last 24 hours in the country.

Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 8 lakh 62 thousand and 320. In the last 24 hours, one thousand 65 deaths have also been reported taking the toll to 70 thousand 626.