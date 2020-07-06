COVID recovery rate improves to 60.85 % in India

In the past 24 hours, 15 thousand 350 people recovered from COVID-19 and with this, the recovery rate reached to 60.85 per cent.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, a total of 24 thousand 248 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to six lakh 97 thousand 413. In a single day, 425 deaths were reported taking the nationwide toll to 19 thousand 693. Presently, the total number of active Corona cases in the country is two lakh 53 thousand 287.



Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total of one lakh 80 thousand 596 tests of Corona virus samples were conducted by the various laboratories in the country in the last 24 hours. So far, 99 lakh 69 thousand 662 tests have been conducted.

ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for COVID-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories. As of now, total one thousand one hundred five laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test for COVID-19 including 788 government laboratories and 317 private laboratory chains.