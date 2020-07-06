COVID recovery rate improves to 60.77 % in India

During the last 24 hours, a total of 14 thousand 856 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Union Health Ministry said, there are over one lakh 64 thousand more recovered patients than COVID-19 active cases.

This takes the national recovery rate amongst COVID-19 to 60.77 per cent. The Ministry said, there are over two lakh 44 thousand active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

The testing lab network in the country continues to expand. As of now, a total one thousand one hundred laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct Covid-19 tests including 786 government laboratories and 314 private laboratory chains. During the last 24 hours around two lakh 49 thousand samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, so far is more than 97 lakh 89 thousand.