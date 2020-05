COVID recovery rate improves to 42.88 %, Over 71 thousand patients cured so far

During the last 24 hours, 3, 414 people have recovered and 7,466 fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported taking the total number of cases to 1,65,799.

This is the highest spike in fresh cases since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Health Ministry said, 175 deaths have been registered in last 24 hours taking the nationwide toll to 4,706.