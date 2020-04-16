COVID Lockdown: Special Trains to meet operational requirements of Northern and Eastern Borders

To meet the operational requirements of Northern and Eastern borders, two military special trains are planned to be run as under:

Bangalore – Belgaum- Secundrabad – Ambala- Jammu on 17 April 20.

Bangalore – Belgaum- Secundrabad – Gopalpur – Howrah – NJP – Guwahati on 18 April 20.

This will enable decongestion of Cat A and B training est at Bangalore, Belgaum, Secundrabad & Gopalpur as well assist in op preparedness of active formations deployed in the borders.

Only personnel due to rejoin units deployed in northern and eastern borders and have undergone mandatory Quarantine period/ found medically fit will be accommodated.

Further coordination with Ministry of Railways is in progress for planning additional trains in coming weeks.