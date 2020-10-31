COVID has evoked worldwide interest in Yoga, Ayurveda and Naturopathy to build immunity and search for healthy lifestyle: Dr Jitendra Singh | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

COVID has evoked worldwide interest in Yoga, Ayurveda and Naturopathy to build immunity and search for healthy lifestyle: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that COVID has evoked worldwide interest in Yoga, Ayurveda and Naturopathy to build immunity and search for healthy lifestyle. Delivering the inaugural address at the Global AyushMela organized virtually by ASSOCHAM, he said that in the last 4-5 months the Western World has turned to India to explore the best practices of Alternate Medicine.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that New India will become AtmaNirbhar in health care and will also contribute to the World in providing immunity booster mechanisms through the traditional medicine system. He said, COVID has reiterated and reemphasised the virtues of Integrated Healthcare and there is need to make it part of world medical regimes including that of WHO.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that ever since Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister of India, he has brought to the centre stage the virtues of indigenous system of medical management. He said, it was Modi, who brought a unanimous resolution in the United Nations to observe International Day of Yoga, as a result of which Yoga has reached virtually every household across the world. He said, it was againPrime Minister Modi, who created a separate Ministry of AYUSH, considering the importance of indigenous medical management system.

The Union Minister said that the Himalayan, Hilly and North Eastern States of India have a very rich repository of medicinal herbs and plants and urged all the stakeholders to make use of them and promote the same at global level.

Dr. Jitendra Singh congratulatedDr Niranjan Hiranandani, President of apex industry body ASSOCHAM(The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India) and Deepak Sood, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM for organising the Global AyushMela and urged them to make it truly global through virtual mode during the pandemic times.

Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH Rajesh Kotecha said that government is actively considering growing Medicinal Plants in 10 lakh hectares at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore under mission Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In his address, Acharya Balkrishna said that Patanjali is working vigorously for promotion of Ayurveda at global level and pledged all support to all stakeholders.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also released ASSOCHAM-NABARD Knowledge Report on Medicinal Plants on the occasion. A new manufacturing unit of Kudrati Ayurveda of Yousuf Shaikh in Gujarat was also e-inaugurated.

Padam H.R. Nagendra, Yoga therapist, academic, writer and the founder vice chancellor of Swami Vivekananda Yoga AnusandhanaSamsthana (S-VYASA), a deemed university located in Bengaluru, Dr Muhammad Majeed, founder chairman of Sami-Sabinsa Group, Industry leaders and participants from various countries joined the webinar.