Covid-effect: From HD to SD, digital industry to temporarily change streaming

The move comes looking at potential impact on the cellular network infrastructure caused by unprecedented surge in mobile internet consumption as people are staying at their homes responding to Prime Minister’s call for social distancing and now a complete lockdown.

The decision was taken at a meeting organised on Wednesday by Uday Shankar, Chairman, Star & Disney India, and attended by senior leaders from the digital industry.



The industry has decided to act immediately in the larger national and consumer interest and to ensure the robustness of the cellular network.