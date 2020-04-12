Covid Crisis: Opening of schools and Universities postponed till early May in Sri Lanka

Schools, scheduled to open on 20th of this month, are now postponed till 11th of May while universities will open on 11th of May for final year students and on the 18th of May for recommencement of remaining academic activities.

The whole country is under curfew for over three weeks to tackle the crisis.

Director-General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jaisinghe said an exit strategy for the prevailing curfew can be implemented by end of this month for several low risk districts if the country continues to execute the prevention measures in a proper manner.

Dr. Jaisinghe said that the government was currently discussing the measures which could be implemented when setting up an exit strategy for the current curfew situation.

The total number of COVID infections has now passed the 200th mark with 203 cases reported so far. Out of them, seven have dies while 55 have recovered.

Meanwhile, Easter Sunday was marked quietly with Christians participating in religious services through television as churches remained closed due to the COVID situation. No memorials could be organized to remember more than 270 people, who were killed in serial bomb attacks on three churches and three hotels last Easter.