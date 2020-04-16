Covid Crisis: Arunachal govt to provide Rs 3500 to all Arunachali stranded outside the state

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu through Video Conferencing, it was decided that an amount of Rs 3500 will be disbursed to all persons of Arunachal Pradesh stranded outside the state for sustenance during the Lockdown period from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The cabinet further decided to extend the date and time for registration of persons stranded outside to 19th April, 2400 hours (i.e Sunday Midnight) for the process of disbursements.

Further all those persons who are not able to register on the google doc sheet due to any reason by the extended timeline, can contact their respective Deputy Commissioners or MLAs for assistance , which will be provided after due diligence and verification by the Concerned District Administration.