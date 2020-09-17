COVID-19 vaccine would be available by early next year says Health Minister

He informed that three vaccine candidates have reached the clinical trial stage of Phase one, two and three. He appealed to the people to adopt the social distancing and “Do Gaz Ki Doori” as a social vaccine till the arrival of vaccine.

Replying to a discussion in Rajya Sabha on COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, he said, an Expert Committee is working on the development of vaccine by giving all the necessary support to the various bodies. He said, India is working with WHO and other international organizations in the direction of vaccine development.

Appreciating the role of COVID warriors in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, he said, the Prime Minister has taken every decision with the help of experts and the government tried to resolve every issue related to this disease. He said, India started the fight against the COVID-19 disease from the initial days and fought this battle with honest and meticulous manner. He added that effective contract tracing, surveillance mechanism and lockdown reduced the number of COVID-19 cases and mortality.

The Minister said, the government provided every support to the State Government and strengthened the laboratories network across the country to improve the COVID testing mechanism. He added that the country is conducting 11 lakh COVID tests every day and within a few days India will be the first country in the total numbers of tests. He said, India has achieved self-reliance in the production of PPE kits and N-95 masks within a short span of time.

