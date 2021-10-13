Wednesday , October 13 2021

COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 266

In a significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 93.90 Crore (93,90,86,001) today. More than 71 lakh (71,75,744) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10374823
2nd Dose 8994315
FLWs 1st Dose 18357799
2nd Dose 15273423
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 379526238
2nd Dose 95954773
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 164250887
2nd Dose 81708869
Over 60 years 1st Dose 103831426
2nd Dose 58813448
Cumulative 1st dose administered 676341173
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 262744828
Total 939086001

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

