COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 266

In a significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 93.90 Crore (93,90,86,001) today. More than 71 lakh (71,75,744) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10374823 2nd Dose 8994315 FLWs 1st Dose 18357799 2nd Dose 15273423 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 379526238 2nd Dose 95954773 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 164250887 2nd Dose 81708869 Over 60 years 1st Dose 103831426 2nd Dose 58813448 Cumulative 1st dose administered 676341173 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 262744828 Total 939086001

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

