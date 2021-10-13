COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 266

In a significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 93.90 Crore (93,90,86,001) today. More than 71 lakh (71,75,744) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
|Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|10374823
|2nd Dose
|8994315
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|18357799
|2nd Dose
|15273423
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|379526238
|2nd Dose
|95954773
|Age Group 45-59 years
|1st Dose
|164250887
|2nd Dose
|81708869
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|103831426
|2nd Dose
|58813448
|Cumulative 1st dose administered
|676341173
|Cumulative 2nd dose administered
|262744828
|Total
|939086001
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
