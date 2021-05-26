Thursday , May 27 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 131

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 20.25 Cr (20,25,29,884) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

8,31,500 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 1,38,62,428 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.

Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total
1 A & N Islands 5,908
2 Andhra Pradesh 13,194
3 Arunachal Pradesh 20,028
4 Assam 4,95,883
5 Bihar 15,27,225
6 Chandigarh 24,206
7 Chhattisgarh 7,26,565
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 25,405
9 Daman & Diu 29,621
10 Delhi 9,67,774
11 Goa 32,567
12 Gujarat 10,23,252
13 Haryana 8,63,796
14 Himachal Pradesh 60,256
15 Jammu & Kashmir 91,123
16 Jharkhand 4,52,747
17 Karnataka 4,70,303
18 Kerala 97,322
19 Ladakh 8,871
20 Lakshadweep 1,779
21 Madhya Pradesh 9,57,460
22 Maharashtra 7,79,681
23 Manipur 23,140
24 Meghalaya 30,823
25 Mizoram 12,010
26 Nagaland 18,535
27 Odisha 4,76,810
28 Puducherry 10,680
29 Punjab 4,27,564
30 Rajasthan 14,91,581
31 Sikkim 9,806
32 Tamil Nadu 4,11,297
33 Telangana 4,084
34 Tripura 54,074
35 Uttar Pradesh 15,14,761
36 Uttarakhand 2,46,886
37 West Bengal 4,55,411
Total 1,38,62,428

 

The total of 20,25,29,884 include 98,08,901 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 67,37,679 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,52,42,964 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 84,00,950 FLWs (2nd dose), and 1,38,62,428 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 6,26,09,143 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 1,01,11,128 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,73,45,128 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,84,11,563 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

 

HCWs 1st Dose 98,08,901
2nd Dose 67,37,679
FLWs 1st Dose 1,52,42,964
2nd Dose 84,00,950
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1,38,62,428
Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 6,26,09,143
2nd Dose 1,01,11,128
Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,73,45,128
2nd Dose 1,84,11,563
Total 20,25,29,884

 

As on Day-131 of the vaccination drive (26th May, 2021), total 17,19,931vaccine doses were given. 15,76,982 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,42,949 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 26th May, 2021 (131st Day)

HCWs 1stDose 11,462
2ndDose 7,862
FLWs 1stDose 65,239
2nd Dose 15,722
18-44 years 1st Dose 8,31,500
45 to 60 years 1stDose 4,77,488
2nd Dose 78,096
Over 60 years 1stDose 1,91,293
2nd Dose 41,269
Total Achievement 1stDose 15,76,982
2ndDose 1,42,949

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

