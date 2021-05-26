COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 131

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 20.25 Cr (20,25,29,884) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.
8,31,500 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 1,38,62,428 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.
Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
|S. No.
|States
|Total
|1
|A & N Islands
|5,908
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|13,194
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|20,028
|4
|Assam
|4,95,883
|5
|Bihar
|15,27,225
|6
|Chandigarh
|24,206
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|7,26,565
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|25,405
|9
|Daman & Diu
|29,621
|10
|Delhi
|9,67,774
|11
|Goa
|32,567
|12
|Gujarat
|10,23,252
|13
|Haryana
|8,63,796
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|60,256
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|91,123
|16
|Jharkhand
|4,52,747
|17
|Karnataka
|4,70,303
|18
|Kerala
|97,322
|19
|Ladakh
|8,871
|20
|Lakshadweep
|1,779
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|9,57,460
|22
|Maharashtra
|7,79,681
|23
|Manipur
|23,140
|24
|Meghalaya
|30,823
|25
|Mizoram
|12,010
|26
|Nagaland
|18,535
|27
|Odisha
|4,76,810
|28
|Puducherry
|10,680
|29
|Punjab
|4,27,564
|30
|Rajasthan
|14,91,581
|31
|Sikkim
|9,806
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|4,11,297
|33
|Telangana
|4,084
|34
|Tripura
|54,074
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|15,14,761
|36
|Uttarakhand
|2,46,886
|37
|West Bengal
|4,55,411
|Total
|1,38,62,428
The total of 20,25,29,884 include 98,08,901 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 67,37,679 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,52,42,964 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 84,00,950 FLWs (2nd dose), and 1,38,62,428 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 6,26,09,143 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 1,01,11,128 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,73,45,128 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,84,11,563 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|98,08,901
|2nd Dose
|67,37,679
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|1,52,42,964
|2nd Dose
|84,00,950
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|1,38,62,428
|Age Group 45 to 60 years
|1st Dose
|6,26,09,143
|2nd Dose
|1,01,11,128
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|5,73,45,128
|2nd Dose
|1,84,11,563
|Total
|20,25,29,884
As on Day-131 of the vaccination drive (26th May, 2021), total 17,19,931vaccine doses were given. 15,76,982 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,42,949 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date: 26th May, 2021 (131st Day)
|HCWs
|1stDose
|11,462
|2ndDose
|7,862
|FLWs
|1stDose
|65,239
|2nd Dose
|15,722
|18-44 years
|1st Dose
|8,31,500
|45 to 60 years
|1stDose
|4,77,488
|2nd Dose
|78,096
|Over 60 years
|1stDose
|1,91,293
|2nd Dose
|41,269
|Total Achievement
|1stDose
|15,76,982
|2ndDose
|1,42,949
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.