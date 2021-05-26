COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 131

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 20.25 Cr (20,25,29,884) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

8,31,500 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 1,38,62,428 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.

Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total 1 A & N Islands 5,908 2 Andhra Pradesh 13,194 3 Arunachal Pradesh 20,028 4 Assam 4,95,883 5 Bihar 15,27,225 6 Chandigarh 24,206 7 Chhattisgarh 7,26,565 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 25,405 9 Daman & Diu 29,621 10 Delhi 9,67,774 11 Goa 32,567 12 Gujarat 10,23,252 13 Haryana 8,63,796 14 Himachal Pradesh 60,256 15 Jammu & Kashmir 91,123 16 Jharkhand 4,52,747 17 Karnataka 4,70,303 18 Kerala 97,322 19 Ladakh 8,871 20 Lakshadweep 1,779 21 Madhya Pradesh 9,57,460 22 Maharashtra 7,79,681 23 Manipur 23,140 24 Meghalaya 30,823 25 Mizoram 12,010 26 Nagaland 18,535 27 Odisha 4,76,810 28 Puducherry 10,680 29 Punjab 4,27,564 30 Rajasthan 14,91,581 31 Sikkim 9,806 32 Tamil Nadu 4,11,297 33 Telangana 4,084 34 Tripura 54,074 35 Uttar Pradesh 15,14,761 36 Uttarakhand 2,46,886 37 West Bengal 4,55,411 Total 1,38,62,428

The total of 20,25,29,884 include 98,08,901 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 67,37,679 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,52,42,964 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 84,00,950 FLWs (2nd dose), and 1,38,62,428 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 6,26,09,143 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 1,01,11,128 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,73,45,128 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,84,11,563 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs 1st Dose 98,08,901 2nd Dose 67,37,679 FLWs 1st Dose 1,52,42,964 2nd Dose 84,00,950 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1,38,62,428 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 6,26,09,143 2nd Dose 1,01,11,128 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,73,45,128 2nd Dose 1,84,11,563 Total 20,25,29,884

As on Day-131 of the vaccination drive (26th May, 2021), total 17,19,931vaccine doses were given. 15,76,982 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,42,949 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 26th May, 2021 (131st Day)

HCWs 1stDose 11,462 2ndDose 7,862 FLWs 1stDose 65,239 2nd Dose 15,722 18-44 years 1st Dose 8,31,500 45 to 60 years 1stDose 4,77,488 2nd Dose 78,096 Over 60 years 1stDose 1,91,293 2nd Dose 41,269 Total Achievement 1stDose 15,76,982 2ndDose 1,42,949

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

