57.22 Cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

36,571 new cases in the last 24 hours

Active cases account for 1.12% of total cases; lowest since March 2020

India’s Active caseload stands at 3,63,605; lowest in 150 days

Recovery Rate increases to 97.54%; Highest since March 2020

36,555 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 3,15,61,635

Weekly Positivity Rate (1.93%) less than 3% for last 56 days

Daily positivity rate (1.94%) less than 3% for last 25 days

50.26 cr Total Tests conducted so far

