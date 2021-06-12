COVID-19 UPDATE

India’s Active Caseload further declines to 11,21,671

Net decrease of46,281 in Active Casesin last 24 hours

Less than 1 lakh cases for the 4th Day

India reports91,702 newcases in last 24 hours

2,77,90,073total Recoveries across the country so far

1,34,580patients recovered during last 24 hours

Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 29th consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 94.93%

Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 5.14%

Daily positivity rate at 4.49%, less than 10% for 18 consecutive days.

Testing capacity substantially ramped up–37.42 cr tests total conducted

24.6 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

