COVID-19 UPDATE

India reports 1.14 Lakh Daily New Cases in last 24 hours, lowest in 60 days
Declining trend sustained; Less than 2 Lakh Daily Cases since 10 successive days
India’s Active Caseload drops below 15 Lakh; at 14,77,799 today
Active Cases decrease by 77,449 in last 24 hours
More than 2.69 crore persons have recovered from COVID infection across the country so far
1,89,232 patients recovered during last 24 hours
Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber Daily New Cases for 24th consecutive day
Steady rise in national Recovery Rate maintained; Recovery Rate increases to 93.67%
Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 6.54%
Fall in Daily Positivity Rate at 5.62% continues; less than 10% for 13 consecutive days
With substantially ramped up capacity, 36.4 cr total tests conducted
India crosses landmark of 23 cr vaccination coverage; 23.13 crore Vaccine Doses administered so far