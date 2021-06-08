COVID-19 UPDATE

India reports 1.14 Lakh Daily New Cases in last 24 hours, lowest in 60 days

Declining trend sustained; Less than 2 Lakh Daily Cases since 10 successive days

India’s Active Caseload drops below 15 Lakh; at 14,77,799 today

Active Cases decrease by 77,449 in last 24 hours

More than 2.69 crore persons have recovered from COVID infection across the country so far

1,89,232 patients recovered during last 24 hours

Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber Daily New Cases for 24th consecutive day

Steady rise in national Recovery Rate maintained; Recovery Rate increases to 93.67%

Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 6.54%

Fall in Daily Positivity Rate at 5.62% continues; less than 10% for 13 consecutive days

With substantially ramped up capacity, 36.4 cr total tests conducted

India crosses landmark of 23 cr vaccination coverage; 23.13 crore Vaccine Doses administered so far

Please share this news







