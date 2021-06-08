COVID-19 UPDATE

India reports 1 Lakh Daily New Cases in last 24 hours, lowest in 61 days

India’s Active Caseload further declines to 14,01,609

Active Cases decrease by 76,190 in last 24 hours

2,71,59,180 total Recoveries across the country so far

1,74,399 patients recovered during last 24 hours

Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 25th consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 93.94%

Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 6.21%

Daily positivity rate at 6.34%, less than 10% for 14 consecutive days.

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 36.6 cr total tests conducted

23.27 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

