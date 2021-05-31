COVID-19 UPDATE

India’s Daily New Cases further decline to 1.65 Lakh Cases, maintaining the continuous declining trend.

Daily New Cases are lowest in last 46 days.

With decrease by 1,14,216 in last 24 hours, Active Caseload further dips to 21,14,508.

Total of 2,54,54,320 patients have Recovered across the country so far.

2,76,309 patients have recovered during last 24 hours.

More Daily Recoveries than Daily New Cases for 17th successive days.

On a rising trajectory, Recovery Rate increases to 91.25%.

Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 9.36%.

Daily positivity rate at 8.02%, less than 10% for 6 consecutive days.

Testing capacity substantially ramped up- 34.3 cr tests total conducted.

More than 21.2 Crore Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

More than 30.35 Lakh vaccinations in the last 24 hours.

Please share this news







