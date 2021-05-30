COVID-19 UPDATE

At 1.73 Lakh Daily New Cases, declining trend in new cases is maintained.

Daily New Cases are lowest in last 45 days.

Active Caseload further declines to 22,28,724

Active Cases decrease by 1,14,428 in last 24 hours.

2,51,78,011 Total Recoveries across the country so far.

2,84,601 patients recovered during last 24 hours.

Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 16th consecutive day.

Recovery Rate increases to 90.80%.

Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 9.84%.

Daily positivity rate at 8.36%, less than 10% for 5 consecutive days.

20.89 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Testing capacity substantially ramped up- 34.1 cr tests total conducted so far.

