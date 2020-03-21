COVID-19 : UP govt announces one month free food grains to poor; Rs 1,000 as compensation to daily wagers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to provide one month free food grains to poor people along with Rs 1,000 as compensation to daily wage workers who have been affected due to the outbreak of deadly virus.

More than 20 lakh 37 thousand labourers registered with labour department will be given rupees 1000 each in their accounts through DBT scheme.

One crore 65 lakh needy poor people will be provided one month food stuff including 20 kilograms flour free of cost.

People under old age pension, Divyang pension and widows and poor people pension will be given two months advance.

Owners of schools, Malls, restaurants and hotels and other institutions have been asked to provide appropriate payments to the effected labourers.

The government has decided that the rest of the poor people and daily wagers will be given help on the recommendation of concerned area officials.