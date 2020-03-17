Covid-19: Total number of positive cases in India rises to 126

The number of deaths have reached 3. The total number of 13 persons have recovered and discharged. The death of a 63 year old male patient has been confirmed today due to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 positive patient was in a private hospital for five days, and was subsequently referred to the Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai. The patient had travel history to Dubai, which he reportedly did not disclose at the time of his admission to the private hospital. His wife is COVID-19 positive and stable.

The Centre has taken the decision to close all the educational institutions including schools and colleges, gyms, museums, swimming pools, theaters till 31st of this month due to coronavirus situation in the country.

An advisory in this regard have been sent to the State governments for implementation. Students have also been advised to stay at home.