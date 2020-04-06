Covid-19: Telephone Conversation between PM Modi and Bahrain King

The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and its consequences, including on logistics chains and financial markets.

His Majesty the King assured Prime Minister of his personal attention to the welfare of the large Indian community in Bahrain, during the present health crisis. Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the care and affection that the Bahrain authorities have always extended to the Indian diaspora.

The leaders agreed that their officials would remain in regular touch and ensure all possible support to each other for dealing with the challenges of COVID-19.

Prime Minister conveyed to His Majesty the King that India regards Bahrain as an important part of its extended neighbourhood. He also warmly recalled his own visit to the Kingdom last year.