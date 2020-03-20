COVID-19: Task Force to deal with economic challenges

In order to deal with the economic challenges that are caused by coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi announced the creation of COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Task Force will consult stakeholders, take feedback, on the basis of which decisions will be taken to meet the challenges. It will also ensure the implementation of the decisions taken.

PM Modi also urged the business community and higher income groups to look after the economic needs of thoe from lower income groups urging them not to cut their salary on the days they are unable to come to work. He called for compassion and empathy towards these people.

PM assured the countrymen that there will no shortage of the essential items like food, milk and medicines. He urged people not to resort to panic buying.