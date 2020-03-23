COVID-19: States/UTs take all precautions

BORDER OF DELHI WITH NEIGHBOURING STATES FULLY SEALED

Public Relations Officer of Delhi Police, Mandeep Randhawa has said that border of Delhi with neighbouring states will be fully sealed and closed in order to implement Section 144.

However, All essential services will continue without any hindrance. He said that persons engaged in essential services in the national capital will have to seek curfew passes from their DCP offices.

MAHARASHTRA GOVT IMPOSES STATE-WIDE CURFEW

Maharashtra Government has imposed state-wide curfew following covid 19 outbreak. The state has maximum number of Coronavirus patients in the country with the number of infected patients nearing 100. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that people are not following the Government directives that has led to curfew being imposed in the entire state.

CHANDIGARH PLACED UNDER CURFEW

The Union Territory of Chandigarh was placed under curfew on Monday, hours after the Punjab government imposed it in the entire state in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread. Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore decided to impose curfew in the city with effect from Monday midnight till further orders.

The Punjab government clamped the curfew earlier during the day to fight coronavirus spread, making it the first state to take the drastic measure after finding that many people were ignoring the state-wide lockdown.

ALL COMMERCIAL PASSENGER FLIGHT OPERATIONS SUSPENDED

All domestic passenger commercial airlines will cease their operations from Tuesday mid-night. The restrictions shall not apply to cargo-carrying flights. All commercial passenger flight operations suspended starting midnight on Tuesday till the 31st of March.

