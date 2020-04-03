COVID-19: Sri Lanka’s EC requests President to consult SC over holding elections

The general elections to parliament was earlier scheduled for 25th of this month but got postponed due to COVID outbreak in the country.

Election Commission in a letter to President’s secretary said as per the constitution, the new parliament should convene within 3 months of dissolving the parliament.

Chairman of the Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said a new parliament must convene before 2nd of June as it was dissolved on 2nd of last month.

Accordingly, the General election should be held at least in the last week of May for which the country has to return to normalcy by April 20 for the commission to commence work.

He said considering the current situation due to COVID-19 outbreak, it is evident that the election cannot be held by the end of May and requested the President to consult the Supreme Court in order to resolve this constitutional crisis.

Nominations for the elections were already submitted last month while some opposition members have requested to reconvene old parliament to discuss the ongoing situation.

Meanwhile, the country recorded its fourth death due to COVID19 as the number of active cases has jumped to 126. Altogether 21 patients have recorded out of total 151 infections.

The whole country is under curfew for past two weeks and over nine thousand people were taken into arrest for curfew enforcement.