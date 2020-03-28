COVID- 19 : Sri Lanka registers its first death

A 65 year old, suffering from diabetes and kidney related complications died at hospital in Colombo due to COVID infection.

Two of the four who confirmed positive today had returned from Chennai and authorities have instructed people who arrived in Sri Lanka from Chennai after March 14 to inform the health authorities in their respective residential areas.

Director General of Health Dr. Anil Jaisinghe urged those who came from Chennai to self-isolate themselves at the earliest possible.

Nine patients have completely recovered so far while six are stated to be in critical condition.

The whole country is under curfew to battle the crisis and over five thousand people have been arrested so far for curfew violations.