Covid-19: Sri Lanka curfew lifted in 19 out of 25 low risk districts

Curfew in these low risk districts except few police areas will be relaxed from 5 AM to 8 PM daily. Curfew in high risk districts including Colombo and Jaffna will be relaxed from Wednesday except for affected police areas.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has stressed that the measures to contain the COVID-19 will follow despite the curfew being relaxed. He noted that the objective of relaxing the curfew is to reactivate the economy and urged the public to adhere to the health guidelines and act responsibly for the safety of society at large.

The curfew was imposed a month ago throughout the country which has seen 271 infections so far. Seven persons have died and 96 recovered while 168 are under active treatment.

Government has said it will run 5700 buses and 400 trains but only employees of institutions declared as essential services will be allowed to travel via public transportation.

General public have been advised not to come out unless essential. Meanwhile, a meeting of election commission is scheduled today to discuss the prevailing issues and a possible date for holding the General election.

The Election date scheduled for April 25 was postponed in the wake of the COVID crisis.

Government has favoured holding of elections before the stipulated time of May end while some opposition parties have termed it dangerous to hold elections under the current circumstances.