COVID-19 requires a global response: G20 Members at Virtual G20 Summit

Chaired by Saudi Arabia, the Summit was held to discuss ways to move forward in coordinating global efforts to combat the Carona pandemic and to limit its humanitarian and economic impact. Saudi Arabia coordinated the video summit.

PM Modi also attended the extraordinary G-20 Leaders’ Virtual Summit.

In his opening remarks, King Salman said, “We are holding this meeting to carry out our responsibilities as the leaders of the world’s largest economies, in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which requires that we take firm measures on various fronts.”

PM Modi said, that G-20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in a tweet, PM Modi said, he is looking forward to productive discussions at the G20 Virtual Summit.

“This human crisis requires a global response. The world counts on us to come together and cooperate in order to face this challenge,” said King Salman.

G20 members were joined by leaders from the invited countries – Spain, Jordan, Singapore, and Switzerland, as well as international organizations – United Nations, World Bank, IMF, World Health Organization and World Trade Organization.

In a statement, G-20 members said that they are committed to do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic along with other International organisations like WHO, IMF, UN, WBG and others.