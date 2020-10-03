COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 83.84 per cent

The Health Ministry said that 25 States and Union Territories have reported a fall in the number of Active Covid Cases during the last week.

During the last 24 hours, more than 75 thousand COVID patients have recovered. The Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has reached over 54 lakh 27 thousand. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.56 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally.

The Health Ministry said, the constantly increasing recoveries and persistently regressing fatality rate have ensured that the actual caseload of the country has reduced and currently comprises only 14.60 per cent of the total positive cases. India’s COVID-19 tally has crossed 64 lakh with 79 thousand 476 new infections being reported in a day.

Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is nine lakh 44 thousand. In the last 24 hours, one thousand 69 deaths have been reported taking the toll to one lakh 842.

The Ministry said, effective implementation of Centre’s strategic and graded Test-Track-Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. According to ICMR, during the last 24 hours, more than 11 lakh 32 thousand tests have been conducted.

The total sample tested so far has reached over seven crore 78 lakhs.