COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 83.70 per cent

With recovery of nearly 79 thousand people in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients in the country stands at over 53 lakh 50 thousand. The overall recovery rate has now reached 83.70 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 81 thousand 484 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases reported in the country so far to 63 lakh 94 thousand 69. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is nine lakh 42 thousand and 217.

In the last 24 hours, one thousand 95 deaths were reported taking the toll to 99 thousand 773. Nearly 11 lakh COVID samples were tested in the country in the last 24 hours.

The government today said that 25 States and Union Territories have reported a fall in the number of Active Covid Cases during the last week.

In a tweet, the Health Ministry said, higher number of daily recoveries and persistently regressing fatality rate are leading to lower number of active cases on a daily basis.