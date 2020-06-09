COVID-19 recovery rate reach 48.46 per cent

During the last 24 hour, four thousand 785 people have been cured.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said nine thousand 987 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to two lakh 66 thousand 598 in the country. This is the highest spike in new cases in one day since the outbreak of the pandemic in India. During the last 24 hours, 266 deaths have been registered taking the nationwide toll to seven thousand 466. The case fatality rate is 2.80 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, The Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said, a total of one lakh 41 thousand 682 samples of corona virus were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, the figure of total number of tests reached 49 lakh 16 thousand 116 in the country. ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities by giving approval to government and private laboratories. As of now, total 784 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test for Covid-19 including 553 government laboratories and 231 private laboratories’ chains.