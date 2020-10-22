COVID-19 recovery rate in India reaches 88.81% | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

In the last 24 hours, more than 61 thousand COVID patients have recovered.

The Health Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has reached over 67 lakh 95 thousand. During the same period, 54 thousand and 44 new cases were reported. The constantly increasing recoveries ensured that the actual caseload is considerably reduced and currently comprises only 9.67 per cent of the total positive cases.



Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is seven lakh 40 thousand with total number of positive cases at over 76 lakh.

Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.51 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally. In the 24 hour time, 717 deaths were reported in the country taking the toll to one lakh 15 thousand 914.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, more than ten lakh 83 thousand tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has reached nine crore 72 lakh.