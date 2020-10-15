COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 87.36% | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

During the last 24 hours, more than 81,000 COVID patients have recovered.

Health Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has reached over 63 lakh 83 thousand.

The constantly increasing recoveries ensured that the actual caseload is considerably reduced and currently comprises only 11.12 per cent of the total positive cases. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is eight lakh 12 thousand. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.52 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally.

In the past 24 hours, 67 thousand 735 new cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to over 73 lakh.

The Ministry said, effective implementation of Centre’s strategic and graded Test-Track and Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. During the last 24 hours, 680 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh 11 thousand 266.