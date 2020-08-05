COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 67.19%

A total of 51 thousand 706 people affected with the virus recovered in one day which is the highest figure since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in India. This has resulted in further improvement in the recovery rate which reached 67.19 per cent in the country.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry today said, a total of 12 lakh 82 thousand 215 people have recovered from Coronavirus infection in the country so far. The Ministry said, a total of 52 thousand 509 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 19 lakh eight thousand 254.

Presently, the total number of active Corona cases in the country is five lakh 86 thousand 244. In a single day, 857 deaths were reported taking the nationwide toll to 39 thousand 795. The case fatality rate has further declined to 2.08 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said that a total of two crore 14 lakh 84 thousand 402 tests have been conducted in the country so far. Various laboratories in the country have conducted six lakh 19 thousand 652 tests of Coronavirus samples till yesterday.

At present, one thousand 366 laboratories across India are conducting the tests for COVID-19 including 920 government laboratories and 446 private laboratory chains.